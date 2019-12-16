Open Farm Day at Venezia Dream Farm Alpacas

On Saturday, December 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Venezia Dream Farm Alpacas & Farm Store will open to the public for free visits. Owner Starr Cash started opening up the farm to visitors about ten years ago. “In addition to the Open Farm Day events, I also offer private tours of the farm by appointment year round for a small fee,” she says. “I simply enjoy sharing my alpacas with the public.”

Cash, who has been raising alpacas for almost 20 years, says that they are highly underrated animals. “Although they are very sweet and beautifully photogenic, they are much more than just a pretty face,” she says. “Alpacas are fiber-producing livestock. They convert fresh air, green grass and sunshine into luxury fiber so that I can use it to make beautiful garments and household textiles.”

Visitors at the Open Farm Day will have the opportunity to meet the alpacas up-close, pet them and take pictures. Cash and others will present demonstrations on how alpaca fiber is processed into yarn and clothing. Visitors are also invited to shop at the farm store for last-minute holiday gifts. “Treat yourself or someone you love to some soft, warm alpaca socks or a handmade scarf,” says Cash, “or a sofa throw to cuddle up with on chilly winter evenings, or an alpaca-stuffed napping pillow to cradle your neck. Every hair the alpacas give me has a purpose and product made from it.”