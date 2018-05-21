REACH Veterinary Offers Lifesaving Services for Pets

REACH Veterinary Specialists is the recognized leader in emergency and specialty veterinary medicine in Western North Carolina, with services including emergency and critical care, surgery, internal medicine, ophthalmology, cardiology and oncology.

Doctors at REACH work with primary care veterinarians in treating pets by continuing supportive care and offering advanced services. “We provide quality care with compassion,” says Dr. Randy Wetzel. “We’re an extension of your family veterinarian.” The REACH team is able to provide advanced technology such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy, digital x-ray, ultrasounds, endoscopy, CT scans and clinical pathology. Doctors and staff are trained and experienced in advanced medical care, from minor emergencies and illnesses to those most critical. “Most importantly, we have a collaborative work environment where our specialists and emergency doctors work together as one team to provide the best care for each patient,” Wetzel says.

The REACH website provides information on a number of animal concerns, including steps to take in an animal emergency, pet loss support, contacts for wildlife rehabilitators, lists of pet toxins, informative articles and helpful links, as well as a list of their services in more detail.

REACH Veterinary Specialists is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including holidays, and is located at 677 Brevard Road in Asheville near the WNC Farmers Market. To learn more, visit reachvet.com or call 828.665.4399.