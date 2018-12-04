Steve Koch moved to Asheville with his wife and children in the early 1990s. After 20 combined years of experience as a manager for Electrolux and Oreck, Koch purchased Saniway from the original owner. Koch’s two sons, Phillip and Jeffrey, work in the store alongside Steve and his wife Joan, who handles the accounting. Tom DuVall joined the team almost four years ago in the role of vacuum technician.

“It’s a wonderful experience operating a family business and serving the Asheville community, who has supported the small business over the last 57 years,” says Koch. “Vacuum repair shops are becoming harder to find. We know how important it is to our customers to find a vacuum that will truly last. We take pride in being able to service and repair vacuums of all brands, reducing waste and saving people money.”

Saniway Vacuum Cleaner Company is located at 505 Haywood Road in West Asheville. To learn more, visit SaniwayVac.com.