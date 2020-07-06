Shop Talk: Dynamic Detailing

Like many of the city’s residents, Chris Johnson simply couldn’t stay away from Asheville. After graduating from UNCA, he moved to Connecticut and worked for a Fortune 500 company for three years before he and his wife decided the northeast wasn’t a good fit. After returning to Asheville, Johnson started a window cleaning business which took him all over North and South Carolina. “With the birth of our son, Aksel, a year ago, I decided it would be best to open a business that would keep me nearby rather than traveling every day,” he says.

His love of cars led Johnson to open his detail shop, Dynamic Detailing, on March 15, about a week before COVID-19 shut down most of the state. But this unfortunate timing hasn’t kept Johnson from his mission to provide customers with “the best paint protection available and unparalleled customer service,” he says.

Dynamic Detailing specializes in ceramic paint protection, a process that protects vehicles from weather, chemicals, UV rays and scratching. “As a certified installation center for the Puris line of ceramic products,” says Johnson, “our clients can rest assured that their vehicle is handled by trained professionals.”

Dynamic Detailing is at 85 Shiloh Road, Suite 60, in Asheville. For more information, call 828.772.7658, visit Dynamic-Detailing.com, or find @DynamicDetailingWNC on Facebook.



