Shop Talk: Oak Hill on Love Lane Bed & Breakfast

When Anna Kitzis began her search for a bed and breakfast to operate, she felt she was being led to Asheville. She was living in Boston at the time. Her father, for whom she had been caretaking, had just died, and when she attended a crafts fair, she saw several artists there from Asheville. She finally stopped to chat with one. The arts community she heard about, along with better weather, appealed to her.

But it was Oak Hill on Love Lane Bed & Breakfast in Waynesville that captured her heart in the end. The home, built in 1900, has six guest rooms, two of them suites. A dog owner herself, Kitzis recently moved into the inn and made it dog-friendly.

She enjoys cooking for guests, providing breakfasts and, on request, other meals, including for those with special diets. And she always encourages dining on the verandah overlooking downtown Waynesville. “In the morning, spring and summer, when you can see the clouds, you get the real experience of the Smoky Mountains,” she says. “It’s gorgeous.”

To learn more, visit OakHillonLoveLane.com or call 828.456.7037.