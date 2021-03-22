Shop Talk: Social Burro

Frank D. Kecseti, owner and social media guide at Social Burro, grew up in Apex, North Carolina. He met his wife Alyson in Atlanta, where they both began their careers in advertising. “Throughout our careers, we were frustrated by the lack of quality content that comes from the ‘do it all’ mindset and knew we wanted to find a way to specialize,” he says.

The couple visited Brevard in the summer of 2019 and, six weeks later, they became residents. “While getting to know neighbors up and down Main Street, the one thing every small business owner wanted off their plate was social media,” Frank says. “I created Social Burro in March 2020 to help them turn social media into a business asset rather than an afterthought. Our goal is to help businesses reconnect with their offline and online communities through collaborative marketing designed for growth.”

For more information, call 828.553.6494, visit SocialBurro.com, or find @socialburro on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.