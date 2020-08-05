Shop Talk: Spice it to a Tea!

Even while working as an interior designer, Diane Motter always loved to cook and entertain. When her son Reid got his driver’s license in 2013, she took the opportunity and newly found time to change careers and use her culinary talent to open Spice it to a Tea! Her grandmother had lived in Brevard, so she was familiar with the area and knew it would be a good fit for the location of her specialty spice shop.

Spice it to a Tea! has called Brevard’s Main Street home for seven years now. “I am forever grateful to the people of Brevard for making our little shop a fixture in their beautiful town,” Motter says. “Through a generous grant from the Transylvania Tomorrow Small Business Emergency Relief Fund, we have been able to keep our doors open during these uncertain times.”

Spice it to a Tea carries hundreds of high quality spices, rubs, blends, teas, salts, sugars, oil and balsamic vinegars, but Motter doesn’t want customers to be intimidated by the selection. “Come in and ask questions!” she says.

Spice it to a Tea! is located at 64 West Main Street in Brevard. Learn more at SpiceittoaTea.com, call 828.606.0033 or find Spice it to a Tea! on Facebook.