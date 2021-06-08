Shop Talks: Brock Builders

Originally from the Atlanta area, Chris Brock worked as an accountant in Georgia for ten years before relocating to Asheville with his wife and two young boys in 2003. The following year, Chris founded Brock Builders, Inc., starting with two model homes that both sold before construction was completed. “I soon connected with a couple of prominent architects and designers in the area, allowing me to shift towards custom home building, which I’ve continued to focus on ever since,” says Brock.

The company’s mission is to build high-quality homes uniquely tailored to provide great value to each client. “As a business owner, relationships are key,” says Brock. “Solid relationships with some excellent local trade partners are invaluable in our industry. At the same time, nurturing our relationships with clients through plenty of communication, collaboration and transparency makes for an overall experience of building together that’s just as comfortable and satisfying as the end result.”

Brock Builders is located off Airport Road in Arden. For more information, call 828.610.5516, visit BrockBuildersInc.com, or find Brock Builders on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Houzz and Pinterest.