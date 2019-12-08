Sun Dragon Art & Fiber Relocates to Larger Space

Since opening in downtown Brevard in August 2017, Sun Dragon Art & Fiber has been a hub of activity for knitters, crocheters and other area fiber artists. So much so that the shop quickly outgrew its original space at 43 South Broad Street. This October, owner Rebecca Smith and several members of the Sun Dragon knitting community moved mountains of yarn and art supplies to a new space at 35 South Broad Street. Although the move was a short one—about 100 feet—it took six hours for ten people to transport the massive amount of stock, and the better part of a week to get it on the new shelves.

“As we built our inventory to offer customers the best variety of fibers and prices in yarn, the bins in our first location soon stretched to the ceiling,” says Smith. “The new shop is more than twice the size, with more windows and natural light.”

Other benefits of the new location include a nook devoted to visual art supplies, more table space for Saturday classes and one-on-one pattern help, and a separate table for knitters and crocheters to enjoy during Sit ‘n Stitch times held throughout the week. Comfortable chairs in the front corner are affectionately nicknamed the Husband Hangout, though they are up for grabs for knitters and crocheters as well.

“I’ve gotten wonderful feedback from those who have visited the new shop,” says Smith. “They love the bright, airy atmosphere, the natural light, and many have noticed items we always stocked now that there is room to display them.”

Through December, Sun Dragon offers two holiday promotions. The first, Advent Deal of the Day, offers a 15 percent discount on a different notion and yarn each day leading up to Christmas. The second is The Holiday Giveaway, a contest organized by the Brevard Chamber of Commerce. Participants can enter drawings for Transylvania Bucks to be spent at any participating store.