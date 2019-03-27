Ten Thousand Villages: Fair Trade Oriental Rug Event

Ten Thousand Villages, a fair trade nonprofit in Asheville, will host its annual Fair Trade Oriental Rug event from May 1 through May 5. The event will feature about 300 rugs, all made by the Pakistani artisan group Bunyaad, which means “foundation” in Urdu. Bunyaad works to build peace by paying a fair wage to its artisans and breaking the cycle of poverty. The group includes more than 850 families across 100 different villages. “By empowering women and creating fair employment opportunities for artisans to showcase their talents, Bunyaad bridges a gap between producer and customer,” says Sara Martin, manager at Ten Thousand Villages Asheville. “Each rug carries a story of tradition, family and hope, and, through events like ours, Bunyaad helps ensure that those stories enhance the richness of the rugs themselves.”

The sale will feature rugs in a variety of unique designs and sizes. Ten Thousand Villages will also host From Loom to Living Room, an introduction to Oriental rugs seminar, on Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m. in the store. “This year we will continue to highlight the exquisitely detailed, hand-knotted rugs that have been a staple of this event,” says Martin. “We are also excited to announce the debut of a new type of rug: 100 percent wool, crafted with all natural dyes and hand-spun yarn, these new, flat-weave rugs will boast a more modern, contemporary flare.”

Ten Thousand Villages is located at 10 College Street in downtown Asheville. For more information, visit Rugs.TenThousandVillages.com.