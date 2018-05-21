Dr. David Crouch, owner of Western Carolina Veterinary Surgery (WCVS), sees pet owners at some of their darkest moments. Despite this, Crouch believes he has “the best job in the world,” he says. “Helping families with their beloved pets through veterinary surgery is quite rewarding.” WCVS is a referral animal hospital that has served the tri-state area since 2000. “Pets that have suffered illness, injury or cancer require advanced surgical treatment,” says Crouch. “WCVS provides state-of-the-art surgical treatment of neurological, orthopedic and general surgery issues for dogs and cats.”

Crouch received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from Iowa State University in 1996 and has gone on to build an impressive résumé, including memberships to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the Veterinary Orthopedic Society, the Canine Shoulder Society and the Veterinary Arthrology Advancement Association. But his love of animals extends beyond his professional life: Crouch is actively involved in the Pilots N Paws rescue organization and the Asheville Humane Society, and he also provides veterinary surgical care for Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.

WCVS is one of just two referral surgery hospitals in the state that is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association. While the practice is limited to surgery, Crouch will accept referrals from individuals and their primary veterinarian. “WCVS is committed to providing loving and compassionate care of your furry friend,” Crouch says.

WCVS is located at 1 Atkins Street in Arden. To learn more, visit wcvs.org.