Celebrate Safe Motherhood with Mama Maisha

Mama Maisha will hold a Celebrate Safe Motherhood event on Friday, December 7, from 7–10 p.m. at One World Brewing West. All proceeds support the local nonprofit organization’s efforts to reduce the risk of death for women during pregnancy and childbirth.

“This is our 4th annual fundraiser and typically the sole source of funding for our yearly trip to Tanzania,” says event coordinator Nadia Zebouni. “We hope to have 100 to 150 people in attendance and to raise $15,000 because we have a donor offering matching funds up to that amount.”

Guests will have an opportunity to learn more about Mama Maisha while enjoying an evening of food, entertainment and community. Dancer, performer and public speaker Lisa Zahiya, of Studio Zahiya, will act as master of ceremonies for the event, which includes a silent auction and musical entertainment by songstress Leeda Lyric Jones. Free appetizers will be provided by Farm Burger.

“Leeda Lyric Jones always gets people on their feet and dancing,” says Zebouni. “And having public speaker Lisa Zahiya as our emcee adds a big fun factor.”

Mama Maisha is an Asheville-based organization devoted to improving the health of mothers and babies through the pillars of healthy pregnancy, safe delivery and family planning. Current efforts are focused on the rural, resource-limited villages of Tanzania.

One World Brewing West is located at 520 Haywood Road, in Asheville. Preevent ticket sales, silent auction registration and full event details are available online at MamaMaisha.ejoinme.org/2018. To learn more about the organization, visit MamaMaisha.org.