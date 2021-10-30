Come Home For the Holidays in Hendersonville

By Natasha Anderson

Hendersonville once again hosts its Home for the Holidays celebrations offering activities and attractions throughout the season. Festivities begin with a Tree Lighting and Santa’s Arrival at the historic courthouse on Main Street on Friday, November 26, from 5:30–8 p.m. Christmas songs are led by Laura Laughter and Tim Levene, and hot drinks and treats are available for purchase. Attendees can enjoy shopping and a countdown to Santa’s arrival to light up Main Street. Lights come on at dusk followed by free visits with Santa and carriage rides available through Carolina Horse & Carriage.

“For many, the highlight of this event is the appearance of Santa, as well as the usual atmosphere of family-friendly holiday fun,” says City of Hendersonville downtown events coordinator Meredith Friedheim.

Olde Fashioned Christmas, an event coordinated by downtown merchants, takes place Friday, December 3. Shops will stay open late and carriage rides will be provided throughout the decorated streets, with festive music along the way.

At Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP), the tradition continues with the return of A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas, showcasing a cast of FRP favorites, the FRP Chorus and Pat’s School of Dance. The song and dance revue features seasonal classics along with several new adaptations and medleys. Performances take place Friday, November 26, through Sunday, December 19.

“I’m constantly blown away by our artistic associate Matthew Glover’s ability to bring Christmas to life on stage right before our eyes,” says FRP producing artistic director Lisa K. Bryant. “He invokes sleigh bells and mistletoe, miracles and Santa Claus, and so much more, all in one show.”

From November 26 through December 23, the free Peppermint Bear Scavenger Hunt takes families through downtown shops in search of bear cubs hidden in various locations. When participants find a cub, they alert a store associate in order to get their book stamped and get a prize. Once participants have located at least 12 bears they can turn in their book in the mailbox outside the Visitor Center to be entered into a grand prize drawing.

“This is one of the most popular events for families,” says Henderson County Tourism Development Authority event coordinator Amy Boswell. “It’s a great way to have fun with the kids and get in a festive mood while supporting local businesses.”

Other Home for the Holidays events include train rides through downtown Hendersonville provided by Mountain Fresh Orchards on Saturday, December 18; Santa on the Chimney at Chimney Rock State Park on consecutive Saturdays, December 4 and 11; Luminary Night in downtown Hendersonville on Friday, December 10; and the Henderson County home decorating contest and merchant decoration contest on display throughout the season.

Learn more at VisitHendersonvilleNC.org.