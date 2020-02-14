Conversations: TIP – Trauma Intervention Program

TIP Crisis Team Manager, Denise Gonzalez, Trauma Survivor, Steve Schain, and Captain Erik Stalte from the Asheville Fire Department, discuss Asheville’s Trauma Intervention Program and the importance of sending skilled volunteers to the scene of a tragedy.
You may also like
BeLoved Asheville Village
2 weeks ago
326 Views
Conversations: Flat Rock Playhouse
3 weeks ago
19 Views
Conversations: Asheville Greenworks
3 weeks ago
38 Views
Arms Around ASD: One Giant Hug for Families
4 weeks ago
135 Views
Conversations: Rock Bottoms
4 weeks ago
17 Views
Conversations: Sunnyside Trading Company
1 month ago
19 Views
Leave a Comment