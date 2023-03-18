Education 2023: Ingles is Longstanding Supporter of WNC Schools

Providing Tools for Schools

By Gina Malone

Over the last 23 years, Ingles Markets, with 204 stores in six states, has donated nearly $17 million to schools to help teachers purchase classroom and educational supplies through its Tools for Schools program. “Ingles is proud to be a leader in helping students, teachers and families throughout our regions,” says Melissa Leavell, advertising director for Ingles Markets.

When Ingles customers link their Ingles Advantage card to the school of their choice, a percentage of their overall shopping at Ingles stores goes to that school. As a result, “teachers and school administrators can shop directly with the leading school supply and learning development company in the US via our Tools for Schools site,” Leavell says. Without this aid, many teachers would have to purchase supplies out of their own pockets.

Each year Ingles, working through Eblen Charities, also holds a supply drive to benefit families in need in WNC. Partners for the one-day drive include WLOS, iHeartMedia and the Asheville Citizen-Times. More than 1 million school items are collected each year and distributed by volunteers. “This year, we helped over 600 children have school supplies and backpacks,” says Beth Russo, executive director of Eblen Charities. On the day of distribution, Ingles also provides, with the Buncombe County Health Department, free health screenings and vaccinations to those students who need them.

In addition, Ingles is a media sponsor for Friday Night Lights for high school football and for the NC and SC football and basketball championships, provides fuel and food to supplement student food banks on college campuses and has participated in the school backpack program, providing snacks in the classroom as well as weekend and school break food for those who depend on their main meal from the school lunch program.

“Weekends and spring or winter breaks are challenging,” says Leavell. “Ingles, along with many other sponsors and charities, are part of providing for this need.”

Ingles helps students continue and further their education by awarding scholarships. “We provide funding and individual sponsorships that enhance the learning and school experience,” Leavell says, “including high school and collegiate athletic sponsorships, programs in music, art and STEM, and we work with the Buncombe County Education Foundation to assist in fundraisers and to help them in their effort to provide all children the tools they need to thrive in a learning environment.”

To learn more, visit Ingles-Markets.com. Ingles Advantage savings cards can be linked to specific schools to help purchase tools, equipment and supplies at InglesToolsforSchools.com.