Fundraiser for Feline Urgent Rescue of WNC

Feline Urgent Rescue (FUR) of WNC will host the Wet Your Whiskers fundraiser on Saturday, April 21, from 5:30–8 p.m. in the Daniel and Belle Fangmeyer Theatre at the Haywood Arts Regional Theatre. FUR was established in 2012 by a team of four volunteers in an effort to address the large population of free-roaming, homeless cats in Haywood County. “The Wet Your Whiskers event is important to the community because it increases awareness of the mission of FUR, which is to rescue, shelter, sterilize, rehabilitate and place displaced cats into permanent, loving homes,” says Sydney Klocke, president of FUR’s executive board. In 2014, FUR founded a 2,600-squarefoot sanctuary on 3.5 acres where cats are allowed to roam freely, except during brief periods of quarantine. The sanctuary is not intended as an intake facility but as a last resort for displaced cats.

Wet Your Whiskers is the culmination of FUR’s cat photo contest and attendees will vote for the best photo in seven categories. The registration deadline for entering the photo contest is Saturday, April 7, and there is a registration fee of $15. First and second place ribbons will be awarded with prizes for fi rst place winners and Best In Show. Tickets for Wet Your Whiskers are $35 and include a three-wine tasting provided by Harmon’s Den Bistro. There will also be wine and beer available for purchase, an appetizer buffet and a ten percent discount on featured cases of wine.

Haywood Arts Regional Theatre is located at 250 Pigeon Street in Waynesville. For more information about FUR or the Wet Your Whiskers event, visit furofwnc.org.