Have a Heart for the Holidays in Brevard This Season

The holiday season kicks into high gear this November in the mountain town of Brevard. “This year we are offering a holiday event series called Heart for the Holidays,” says Nicole Bentley, executive director of the nonprofit Heart of Brevard. “This downtown business promotion combines our seasonal gallery walk, holiday windows competition and a holiday open house on Saturday, December 4, to create a trifecta of safe holiday programming, focused on shopping locally.”

On Saturday and Sunday, November 20 and 21, Brevard celebrates HeART of the Season, a self-guided walking tour of local galleries and studios. Many businesses will offer artist demonstrations, live music and special promotions. Participating restaurants will offer seasonal specials and to-go options throughout the weekend. The tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12—4 p.m. on Sunday.

This is followed by the second annual Downtown Holiday Windows Competition presented by Comporium. From Friday, November 26, through January 31, visitors to downtown Brevard can enjoy the decorated storefronts and a Downtown Open House event on December 4, featuring new holiday activations including caroling, special holiday lighting displays throughout downtown, window walking tours and food trucks. Also on December 4, a panel of local judges will score the window displays based on creativity, originality and use of merchandise. There will be a number of award categories, including a “People’s Choice” award that shoppers can vote on, and winners will be announced on December 6.

