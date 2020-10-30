Heart of Brevard Announces Fall Art Walk November 21 & 22

Heart of Brevard (HOB) presents a new fall art event, The HeART of the Season, celebrating local arts and culture in historic downtown Brevard from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 21, and 12–4 p.m. Sunday, November 22.

“The idea for The HeART of the Season came about as a safe and simple way to promote our beautiful downtown, local businesses and creative community and to kick off the holiday season,” says HOB executive director Nicole Bentley. “We are excited to offer an event that doesn’t encourage a large gathering, but instead provides an opportunity to explore downtown studios and galleries and to support our local arts community.” Visitors are encouraged to explore shops throughout downtown to see a variety of handcrafted items including pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry and woodworking. Select studios and galleries may offer artist demonstrations, live music and special pricing.

“We hope to have additional outdoor space for demonstrations and music, depending upon the weather,” says Lucy Clark, chair of HOB’s Hub for the Arts committee and owner of The Lucy Clark Gallery. “Although we won’t be offering refreshments due to safety concerns, we are happy to welcome visitors to our spaces and supply masks and hand sanitizer to anyone who needs them.”

The Lucy Clark Gallery plans to host a performance by acoustic musician Marc Brown. Among those offering artist demonstrations are The Lucy Clark Gallery and Starfangled Press.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming new and old friends to learn more about the art of printmaking,” says Starfangled Press owner Kristen Necessary. “With the cancellation of monthly gallery walks, I have missed our usual parade of friendly faces this year and I am excited to have the opportunity to engage with our community in a safe and festive environment.”

Participating restaurants will offer seasonal specials and to-go options throughout the weekend. Wine Down on Main, a restaurant and wine bar with ample indoor and outdoor seating, will offer daily specials, live music from 6–9 p.m. on Saturday evening and will feature the art of renowned painter Ben Long. WOLFBREW Bottle Shop will provide a variety of craft beers and other merchandise available for curbside pickup or to be enjoyed in its outdoor seating area. Jordan Street Café will offer nightly specials and Sunday brunch.

Downtown Brevard has taken many safety measures and precautions due to the COVID-19 outbreak, including the implementation of hand sanitizing stations in downtown and the creation of multiple public outdoor dining areas. Participating studios and galleries will sanitize their spaces frequently, provide hand sanitizer and masks for attendees and practice social distancing at their businesses.

For more information about The HeART of the Season or other holiday events, follow Heart of Brevard on Facebook and Instagram and subscribe to the newsletter at BrevardNC.org.