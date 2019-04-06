Henderson County Tailgate Market Celebrates 40th Anniversary

On Saturday, April 6, the Henderson County Tailgate Market will kick off its spring season. This year, the market is celebrating 40 years, welcoming a wide array of vendors who operate small family farms in Henderson County. The market opens to the public on Saturday, April 6, and runs through Saturday, October 26, from 8 a.m. to noon.

“We’re especially excited to be celebrating 40 seasons,” says Joey Popp, vendor and board of directors member. “This is a special year for us. For the first time, we can serve the entire community by accepting SNAP/ EBT benefits, and we’re accepting debit and credit cards market-wide.”

This year, guests can enjoy new offerings at the market, including a seafood vendor and woodwork craft products in addition to local produce, flowers and plants. Several themed weekends are being planned, as well as live entertainment and showcasing events to feature regional non-profits.

“Each Saturday will have a specific theme tying together our vendors, as well as a selected nonprofit, local business supporters, kids’ activities and entertainment,” says Stacy Fields. She and her husband Chris bring produce, value added products and baked goods from their farm, Raspberry Fields, to the market. “We hope to engage more area residents that have never visited the market before,” she says. “They will visit our unique market and find some yummy and beautiful items to take home.”

In celebration of the opening weekend of the market, there will be a vendor focus on garden-ready plants for spring. Guests can shop a variety of plants and supplements offered by local plant vendors. The Apple Country String Band will provide live music throughout the day. During the month of April, the market will celebrate the planting season with special offerings from plant vendors. A variety of new options will be available each week, but guests can expect to regularly find annual and perennial flowers, fruits, vegetables, herbs, farm fresh eggs and more.

“We are looking forward to another growing season,”says Gary Steiner, owner of Bee-utiful Farm and Garden. “It’s exciting to see things greening up and knowing that fresh produce is one day closer to being here. Come enjoy spring with us while celebrating the market’s 40th year.”

The Henderson County Tailgate Market opened in 1979, offering fresh, locally grown produce to the community. It is now one of the oldest open-air markets in the region. All produce and products offered at the market are locally grown and sourced from Henderson County.

“The Henderson County Tailgate Market is excited that for the first time in the market’s existence, we will be able to accept SNAP/EBT, debit and credit cards electronically,” says Karen Blaedow, NC Cooperative Extension Horticulture Agent of the Henderson County Center. “The overall goal is to make fresh, local food accessible to all Henderson County citizens.”

The Henderson County Tailgate Market is located at 100 North King Street in the parking lot of the county office building. Learn more about monthly themes and special events at HendersonCountyTailgateMarket.com.