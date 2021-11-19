Holiday Tradition Continues in Dillsboro: The Festival of Lights and Luminaries

The Town of Dillsboro is excited to announce the return of The Festival of Lights and Luminaries this December. The 36th annual installment of this classic mountain celebration will take place from 5—9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 3 and 4, as well as the following weekend, December 10 and 11. The town will be aglow with more than 2,500 white lights—both electric and candle—adorning the downtown buildings and streets. “The Luminaries event is much beloved by the community as well as visitors,” says event coordinator David Marker. “It is a tradition that endures with shops and restaurants open late so folks can enjoy the lights and luminaries and the sounds of the season around the village. Getting back to more normal feels good.”

Each night, shops will stay open late and many will provide free refreshments and entertainment. The first weekend will feature a performance by Twelfth Fret on Friday night and Anna Victoria on Saturday night. The second weekend’s music calendar includes dulcimer extraordinaire Matthew Dickerson on both evenings. All performances are from 6—8 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be ready to hear Christmas lists in their workshop at Dillsboro’s Town Hall. There will also be an opportunity to take a classic winter horse and buggy ride. Free parking and shuttle transportation for the event will be available at Monteith Park each night of the festival.

For more information, call the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 1.800.962.1911, or visit MountainLovers.com or Facebook.com/DillsboroNC.