Historic Flat Rock Home Tour Is July 21

Historic Flat Rock, Inc., will celebrate its 50th anniversary with the Historic Home Tour on Saturday, July 21. “This year’s tour commemorates our anniversary year by being one of the biggest and most important home tours in many years,” says Galen Reuther, Historic Flat Rock Trustee and tour co-chair. The tour, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will celebrate Flat Rock’s historic reputation as “The Little Charleston of the Mountains.” Each of the three homes on the tour is an example of the summer estates built by Charlestonians in the early 19th century.

“The estates are not visible from public roads, so when we are able to open houses for a tour, strictly through the generosity of their owners, we draw visitors from a wide area,” Reuther says. One stop on the tour is The Mountain Lodge, built in 1827 by Charles and Susan Baring and considered to be one of the first of the Charlestonian estates to be erected. “Mountain Lodge has just been rescued by Historic Flat Rock, Inc., and the subsequent new owners from a long period of deterioration,” says Reuther. “It has never been opened to the public in its present, beautifully restored condition.” The tour will also include the Saluda Cottages, the site of Historic Flat Rock Inc.’s 2010 Designer Showhouse. The tour’s third house, Beaumont, was built in 1839 by Andrew Johnstone. Beaumont is also the site of the only Civil War casualty in Flat Rock.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit historicflatrockinc.com or call 828.698.0030. Tickets can also be purchased at The Wrinkled Egg, 2710 NC-255 in Flat Rock, and the Hendersonville Visitor Center, 201 South Main Street in Hendersonville.