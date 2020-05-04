Ingles Markets Takes a Lead in Community Support

Supermarket chain Ingles Markets is making a proactive effort to support the community during the crisis of COVID-19. Not only are they saving milk boxes for Elevated Mountain Distilling to use in shipping hand sanitizer, but they are also working to stimulate the economy with job creation, bonuses and paid sick leave. Ingles is hiring 5,000 new associates and applications are available on the website. “Response has been very good and we are working through applications as quickly as we can to put people to work,” says Ron Freeman, chief financial officer at Ingles Markets. “We hope these new associates find they enjoy working for Ingles and will wish to stay with us.”

The company is also offering a paid, two-week COVID-19 leave program for associates who test positive for the virus. “Our new wellness policy recognizes the unique circumstance of this pandemic,” says Freeman. “Our associates are of vital importance to us every day, but especially when our communities are counting on us for so much.” Furthermore, Ingles Markets will provide a one-time bonus payment of $300 to full-time and $150 to part-time active retail, distribution and corporate associates who were hired before March 1 of this year.

For more information, visit Ingles-Markets.com.