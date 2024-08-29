Love Is Art Honors and Supports Blue Ridge Pride for the Third Year

By Hannah Van Vlack

Marquee Asheville, a design-centric marketplace in the River Arts District, and Blue Ridge Pride, a nonprofit promoting equity, safety and quality of life for the LGBTQ+ and allied Western North Carolina communities, will host Love Is Art. This free event celebrating Blue Ridge Pride will be held Thursday, September 19, from 6–9 p.m. at Marquee.

“This is our third year kicking off the Blue Ridge Pride weekend at Marquee,” says Marquee owner Robert Nicholas. “Each year we look for creative opportunities to enhance the event. We spend many months and meetings planning our events at Marquee. We love having special music, exciting surprises and interruptions that make the evening exciting with anticipation of, ‘what do they have up their sleeve this year?’”

Love Is Art will feature a live body painting demonstration with renowned artist Jeremy Brown’s “Love Is Art” body painting kits. DJ Griffin White will provide music, Saint Brighid’s will be crafting specialty cocktails and attendees can enter to win a $100 Marquee gift card. A portion of the night’s proceeds will go to Blue Ridge Pride.

“Marquee is honored to host Love Is Art and we encourage all to celebrate with us,” says Nicholas. “We are proud of our community of creatives under one roof celebrating diversity and inclusion.”

Marquee is located at 36 Foundy Street in the River Arts District. For more information, visit MarqueeAsheville.com. Hannah Van Vlack is a senior at Western Carolina University studying Writing and Editing in Professional Environments and Music.