Odyssey Community School’s executive director Coranna Adams came to Asheville from East Tennessee to attend Warren Wilson College and loved the mountains so much she stayed. She ran an organic whole foods business with her husband before beginning her work at Odyssey. “Both of my parents were teachers, so education was the air I breathed in as a child,” she says.

Odyssey uses the Integral Model for education, which places emphasis on multiple approaches to pedagogy. “We teach children to know themselves, to cultivate their inner compass and to learn about the world around them through the disciplines,” says Adams. “Our faculty inspires students to love learning. We offer dance, theater and art. Percussionist and local legend River Guerguerian is our music director and he brings a presence to the classroom about which our students and families rave.”

Odyssey School is located at 90 Zillicoa Street in Asheville. To learn more, visit OdysseyCommunity.org or email admissions coordinator Kristin Harkey at kharkey@odysseycommunity.org.