On a Better Note: Community Chorus Brings Hope in the Wake of Hurricane Helene

By Lauren Stepp

It’s been more than five months since Hurricane Helene ripped through Western North Carolina, turning Black Mountain resident Jessica Klarp’s world upside down.

“While I’m so grateful our home was spared, the shock of seeing our community torn apart has been long-lasting,” says Klarp. “Many friends are still dealing with the repercussions of damage, the disappointment of insurance and the frustrations of bureaucracy.”

Amid these lingering challenges, Klarp has found solace in an unlikely place: the Swannanoa Valley Community Chorus.

Founded in early February by the Black Mountain Center for the Arts, this choral group has become a lifeline for locals who are “seeking a similar experience of joy and community,” says Klarp, who harmonizes alongside 40-some neighbors every Wednesday morning at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA).

John Hall, associate director of BMCA, notes that the idea for the chorus was born last summer.

“We thought it would be wonderful to have people gather in our theater to sing together,” says Hall. “Later, when Hurricane Helene hit and caused such disruption, we realized the need for this project was even greater than we had imagined.”

Determined to offer something positive for the community, Hall recruited Cary Fridley, an Asheville-based singer, bassist and music educator, to lead the group. Fridley immediately recognized the potential for the chorus to help residents of the Swannanoa Valley process their shared trauma.

“One of the most powerful things we all experienced during and after the storm was seeing people come together to help,” says Fridley. “You can view a chorus as a musical version of this: It’s a group of singers working together to create beautiful music with their combined voices.”

And those voices are wonderfully diverse. Klarp, for instance, grew up singing in church choirs and now performs as a member of the Upbeats Ukulele Band of Black Mountain. Meanwhile, Mary Ann Heinen, another Black Mountain resident, is currently taking voice lessons at BMCA. There are also several members with little to no formal musical training.

“The choir is really for everyone,” says Hall.

Each week, this eclectic group of men and women meets to learn a variety of musical styles, including classical, folk and musical theater. Fridley has also been approached by a local songwriter who has composed a song about Hurricane Helene, and they plan to arrange it for the choir this spring.

“It’s exciting,” says Fridley, who hopes to hold public performances at BMCA later this year.

But above all, Fridley hopes the chorus will provide something far beyond music.

“Singing and harmonizing together each week in the chorus is a welcome invitation for us to slow down and relax,” says Fridley. “The music itself also makes us feel better, providing an outlet for complex emotions.”

The Swannanoa Valley Community Chorus meets on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts (225 West State Street, Black Mountain). For more information, visit BlackMountainArts.org.