One Stop Holiday Shopping at Sassafras in Waynesville and Black Mountain

All three Sassafras stores—on Main Street and Depot Street in Waynesville and on Sutton Avenue in Black Mountain—are a world of wonder for holiday shoppers. General manager Kathleen Madden has been with Sassafras since before the first store opened. “Our Black Mountain store and the Main Street store in Waynesville are very similar, but unique enough that customers can have a totally different shopping experience when they visit,” she says. “Our Depot Street location in Waynesville is a totally different concept that has gifts and goodies for those people desiring things a little less literary.”

Madden says some of her favorite items in the Sassafras inventory right now include Green Toys, a line of toys made from plastic milk jugs; journals from Denik, a company that supports artists from all over the world with fair pay; and the Gravitrax STEM interactive track system, a toy that is similar to a marble run without any batteries or electricity. “This is a great choice for any child (or adult) who enjoys building and experimenting with different ways to configure and engineer mazes and tracks,” says Madden.

Owner Susanne Blumer says the stores carry everything customers need to check off their entire Christmas list. “We have an entire floor of fun from young to old including LEGOS, games and puzzles for all ages, stuffed animals, science and art kits, baby items, outdoor goodies and so many toys,” she says. “We literally have something for everyone and every age.”

The two original Sassafras locations each boast a full bookstore with literature for all ages, as well as literary gifts like candles, tote bags, dishtowels, mugs, t-shirts and journals. “Our customers always comment on how diverse and unusual our inventory is and how they’ve never seen it anywhere else,” says Blumer. “We work hard to stock our shelves with high-quality and unique items. We aim to be a one-stop shop for the holidays.” Santa will be visiting the stores in December, so be on the lookout for the dates of his annual visit with Mrs. Claus.

The Sassafras store family recently expanded with a second Waynesville location, Sassafras on Depot. Housed in an old general store built in 1920 and perched next to a flowing creek, the charming store has a carefully curated inventory of items that can help any shopper tackle their holiday list. “Our new gift shop is very different from our other two stores,” says Blumer. “We have jewelry and handbags, bath and body products, gifts for men and things for the garden. We searched out smaller companies that give back or help their communities in some way. We also stock a wide variety of merchandise from small makers.”

Shopping at Sassafras stores is an enjoyable experience you can feel good about because you are supporting a local business. “Shopping local is so important right now,” says Blumer. “We can help you find the perfect gift if you’re not sure about what to buy. We know the toys and we know the books, and we know who likes them. You can’t get that online.”

Sassafras stores are located at 196 North Main Street and 313 Depot Street in Waynesville, and at 108 Sutton Avenue in Black Mountain. For more information, visit SassafrasonSutton.com and SassafrasonMain.com.