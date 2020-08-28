Orchard Trail Days in Henderson County

Henderson County will kick off apple harvest season with Orchard Trail Days from Friday, September 4, through Monday, September 7. Orchards throughout the county will be hosting family-friendly activities like apple picking, wagon rides, food trucks, corn mazes and crafts.

“We are trying to reformat Labor Day Weekend to still make a positive economic impact on Henderson County,” says Beth Carden, executive director of the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA). “We’re trying to spread people out so they’re not congregating in a big location all together. It’s the kick-off for the whole agritourism season for us so we’re just really excited.”

To help visitors enjoy the weekend, the HCTDA updated its Crest of the Blue Ridge Orchard Trail brochure. Visitors can set their own route for the weekend, creating a safe and socially distanced environment at each of the orchards. The brochure features 21 orchards throughout the county, some of which offer the opportunity to pick your own apples. Some of the earlier varieties harvested in Henderson County include Ginger Gold, Gala, Fuji, Jonagold and the popular Honey Crisp.

Pick up a Crest of the Blue Ridge Orchard Trail brochure at the Visitor Center, 201 South Main Street, in downtown Hendersonville, or download a copy at VisitHendersonvillenc.org/business-categories/apple-orchards.