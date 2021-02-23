Parsonage Rehab at Rock Hill Baptist Church in Shiloh

Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Shiloh is partnering with Asheville Habitat for Humanity and Balken Roofing to rehabilitate the parsonage building on the church’s property. The parsonage was initially built to house the pastor, and later it became a day care, but the building has been vacant for nearly a decade. “The vision God has given us for this project is to have a place where the children and youth from middle- and low-income families in our community and beyond our community can come to participate in our Virtual Learning Academy and After School Action Programs for Excellence,” says Rock Hill Baptist pastor Spencer Ellis Hardaway. “The project, and specifically the commitment of personnel and resources from Habitat, is the first phase of restoring the parsonage for use to provide outreach ministries to the community. The support given reveals what a community of volunteers can do to bring visions, ideals and dreams into fruition.”

Every year, Asheville Habitat’s home repair team commits to being a part of a community project. “It is an honor for Habitat to partner with a community as resilient and proud as Shiloh, and Rock Hill Missionary Baptist, one of the earliest churches and a cornerstone of community history and development,” says Paul Reeves, construction services director for Habitat. “Habitat is excited to work alongside Rock Hill to help transform an unused space into what will be a place of learning and community.”

Balken Roofing completed a new roof on the parsonage building at no cost and the building has been stabilized, but there is a long road ahead. In the next stages of the project, Architect Robert Todd of Red House Architecture in Asheville will donate his time to work with Habitat and Rock Hill Baptist to define the vision for building. “Only the first step in a long process has been completed,” says Reeves. “The building is in really good structural shape, but will need updated wiring, plumbing and heating and cooling as well as general cosmetic work. This project will require a lot of community support to get to the finish line. Those interested in contributing to the project are encouraged to contact the church directly.”

For more information, visit RockHillMissionaryBaptist.church or AshevilleHabitat.org.