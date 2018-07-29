If you’ve spent any time in the River Arts District (RAD) lately, you’ve surely noticed construction. The City of Asheville has initiated the River Arts District Transportation Improvement Project (RADTIP), which includes the installation of sidewalks, street trees, public art, bike lanes and greenways adjacent to the French Broad River. While the final results of this project will improve the visitor experience in the RAD, the effects of construction can be a challenge for local businesses.

The City of Asheville has designated a $25,000 fund for the sole purpose of helping businesses stay open during construction. The RAD Vitality Partnership, a collaborative group featuring representatives from the City of Asheville, the River Arts District Business Association and the River Arts District Artists, will meet monthly to discuss how to best aid businesses during this time. One strategy the group has employed is the installation of 114 wayfinding pole banner signs in the RAD. Businesses raised nearly $25,000 for these signs, which will stay up through the entirety of the RADTIP. “The banners are helping with not only wayfinding but also beautification,” said Studio A artist Andrea Kulish, who designed the pole banners. “The banners show the breadth of artists in the district.”

The partnership will also fund a trolley for Second Saturdays and provide staff for the 14 Riverside Drive Arts and Culture Center every Saturday during Summer of Glass through mid-October. “The traffic these efforts are generating has been really positive,” said 310 Art studio owner Nadine Charlsen.

For more information, visit explorerad.com.