Shop Talk: BIMMER LOGIC

Luke Gronski moved to Asheville five years ago after running the successful LukeG Workshop, a BMW repair shop he opened in Illinois in 2011. “I have been a diehard BMW enthusiast since my first car—a 1994 BMW 325is,” he says.

In Asheville, Gronski worked at German Motor Werks before deciding to rededicate himself to BMWs. “BIMMER LOGIC does everything from oil changes to removing engines for serious in-depth rebuilds,” he says. “All of our repairs come with a warranty, we use high-quality parts and we have dealer-level equipment.”

Gronski has owned more than 30 BMWs and attends meets as a BMW Car Club of America member. “I’m planning to purchase a new BMW M3 to be the ‘shop race car,’ which I hope to take to track events,” he says. “I think it will be a great team-building activity for the team at BIMMER LOGIC.”

BIMMER LOGIC is located at 57 Bradley Branch Road in Arden. Learn more at BimmerLogic.net or by calling 828.214.9961.