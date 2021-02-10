Shop Talk: Caravans

Judith Oster, owner of Caravans, says she was always meant to be in the retail business. “Coming from a mother who worked at Macy’s and Lord & Taylor in New York City in the 1950s, I quickly realized it was in my DNA,” she says.

Oster worked at several department stores before being hired as the manager of a small women’s boutique in Lexington, Virginia. “This began my love of national and international fashion and the art of dressing women,” she says. A brief stint away from retail, working as a bartender and on a sailboat, helped her realize that she wanted to open her own store. She opened Caravans in Maine in 1996 and moved to Asheville in 2012. “Making women feel good about their bodies in their clothes gives me the greatest joy,” she says. “We all come in lots of shapes and sizes and we can all look and feel our best in Caravans.”

Caravans is located in the Grove Arcade at 1 Page Avenue, Suite 141, in Asheville. For more information call 828.257.2570, visit CaravansNC.com or find Caravans.Asheville on Facebook or @caravans_asheville on Instagram.