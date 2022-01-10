Shop Talk: Citron Gallery

The newly opened Citron Gallery is a collaboration between artists Rand and Melinda Kramer and Frances Domingues. All three have been members of the vibrant Asheville art community for many years and are passionate about promoting other artists.

“Our mission is to showcase a variety of mediums from professional and inspired local, national and international artists,” says Domingues. “Our vision is to continue as a fluid, ever-growing, contemporary gallery and combination studio space for working artists.”

The studio/gallery plans to bring in new and unique paintings, sculpture, textiles and more, and will feature several artists working day to day in studio spaces within the gallery. “We believe the energy of artists creating new works in a uniquely curated gallery is an exciting creative combination,” says Domingues.

Citron Gallery is located in the lower level at 60 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. To learn more, visit CitronGallery.com or call 828.785.4131.