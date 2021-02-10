Shop Talk: Eat More Bakery

Rebekah Abrams has a long, multi-generational history with food and cooking, which goes as far back as her great-grandmother, who operated a café in Suffolk, Virginia. Abrams started Eat More Bakery, a gluten-free bakery, as a home-based business in 2014. “We’ve grown with the support of our awesome and amazing local individual customers, restaurants and grocery stores,” she says. “Eat More Bakery strives to provide the tastiest, gluten-free baked goods without all the weird, modified ingredients.”

Abrams earned her pastry degree from Johnson & Wales University in Charleston before landing in Asheville in 2004. “I’ve been baking my whole life,” she says. “I feel fortunate to have found a career path that I love. I don’t know that there’s anything else I would choose to do. We value and appreciate our local community of makers and producers and are proud to be a part of it.”

Eat More Bakery is located in Woodfin. For more information, visit EatMoreBakery.com, find @eatmorebakeryavl on Instagram or email eatmorebakery@gmail.com.