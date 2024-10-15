Shop Talk: Elevated Designs by Elevations Home Accents

Nicole Nuzzo, owner of the home décor and design center Elevations Home Accents, is inspired by the ever-evolving world of interior design. “Being in the home furnishings industry for more than 15 years, I have developed a love for all things home,” she says. “Evolving to offer design services just makes sense.”

Nuzzo, with designer Judy Kish, offers everything from in-home consultations and renovation/new construction services to unique home improvement materials for both customers and other designers in the industry to access.

“Expanding Elevations Home Accents was always my intention,” says Nuzzo. “As our demand for services has grown, adding Kelley Dunn-Perez to the team has allowed us the luxury of spending more time with our clients to create personalized, elevated spaces.”

Elevations Home Accents is located at 1547 South Main Street in Waynesville. For more information, call 828.564.6730.