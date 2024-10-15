Business Communities

Shop Talk: Elevated Designs by Elevations Home Accents

37 mins ago
Add Comment

Nicole Nuzzo, owner of the home décor and design center Elevations Home Accents, is inspired by the ever-evolving world of interior design. “Being in the home furnishings industry for more than 15 years, I have developed a love for all things home,” she says. “Evolving to offer design services just makes sense.”

From left, Judy Kish, owner Nicole Nuzzo and Kelly Dunn Perez. Photo by Craig Tracy

Nuzzo, with designer Judy Kish, offers everything from in-home consultations and renovation/new construction services to unique home improvement materials for both customers and other designers in the industry to access.

“Expanding Elevations Home Accents was always my intention,” says Nuzzo. “As our demand for services has grown, adding Kelley Dunn-Perez to the team has allowed us the luxury of spending more time with our clients to create personalized, elevated spaces.”

Elevations Home Accents is located at 1547 South Main Street in Waynesville. For more information, call 828.564.6730.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Hurricane Helene Notice

Due to the region's ongoing recovery efforts after the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, most events featured in our October issue have been cancelled or postponed. For information on the status of an event, please call the venue or check its website.

This will close in 10 seconds