Shop Talk: Elk View

Business partners Aaron Schiller and Colin Cleland both grew up in the Washington, D.C./Maryland area. While much of their specialized architecture and design work is done from Manhattan, they share a great love for Asheville and a passion for progressive sustainable design and housing.

“Elk View is a natural extension of the priorities and values of Asheville as a whole and is geared towards balancing a life in nature and community,” says Schiller.

All Elk View buildings exceed the North Carolina Green Buildings Standards and are built with minimal use of oil-based and/or heavy carbon materials. “The homes are designed with net-zero goals without sacrificing beauty or openness,” Schiller says.

The first phase of housing will be complete late this summer, with listings already live and another five unique zero-carbon designs ready to go.

