Shop Talk: End of Main Vintage Market

John Wermuth and Mark Bryant, co-owners of End of Main Vintage Market, began an estate sales company in Atlanta called As-Is Boys years ago. During this time, Wermuth was working in the non-profit sector where he spent more than 30 years, ending that time working for The Carter Center.

“After growing tired of the traffic in Atlanta, we moved to Sylva, continued running estate sales and opened our first retail space in downtown Sylva,” Wermuth says. “End of Main opened in June of 2016, and quickly became a destination for unique and vintage items. We continue to go out and find items not found in most antique stores.”

Those who enjoy discovering the previous life of a vintage piece as much as giving it a new home will appreciate Wermuth and Bryant’s firsthand knowledge. “Since most of the items come from our picking trips,” Wermuth says, “we really try to find the history of the items to pass on to the buyer.”

End of Main Vintage Market is located at 482 West Main Street, Sylva. Follow on Facebook (End of Main – Vintage Market) or contact at 828.354.0101.