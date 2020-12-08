Shop Talk: Hoppy Dreams Sleep Company

Kristi Reagor and Cindy Wilson are both natives of Charleston, SC, with a deep appreciation for good sleep. “Sleep is one of three ingredients for a quality life,” says Reagor. This is what led the two women to create the Hoppy Dreams Sleep Company. “We were looking for a way to have a natural, comfortable sleep and to be able to share that with others.” Hoppy Dreams’ signature pillow is made with organic fibers and filled with a secret herbal blend—including hops—that promotes deep sleep.

Wilson moved to Lake Toxaway in 2019 with her husband Al, the inventor of the pillow, and she runs the day-to-day operations at Natural Elements, the flagship store for the Hoppy Dreams Sleep Company. Reagor resides in Charleston, with her husband Randy and their teenage daughter Ava. “Brevard is my home away from home,” says Reagor, who visits monthly.

Natural Elements at 60 West Main Street in Brevard is home of the Hoppy Dreams Sleep Company. For more information, visit HoppyDreamsSleepCompany.com, call 866.884.0427 or find the company on Instagram and Facebook.