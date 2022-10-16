Shop Talk: Jim Carson Studio/Gallery

Jim Carson practiced law in Georgia for 31 years before heeding his wife’s advice to spend time developing his right brain. “She was right,” Carson says. “I signed up for an eight-week art class and didn’t like it until we were introduced to an impressionistic style of painting. That was when I thought, ‘I can do that!’”

Jim started submitting his works to juried shows and plein air painting festivals, and they began to sell. “When my children had flown the coop, I took the plunge to become a full-time artist,” he says.

Jim and his wife moved to their vacation home in North Carolina, and several nationally recognized awards later, Jim now has his own gallery and studio in Saluda.

Jim Carson Studio/Gallery is located at 20 West Main Street, Suite 2, Saluda, next to the Visitor Center. Learn more at JimCarson.net.