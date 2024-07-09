Shop Talk: Marquee

Robert Nicholas’ vision for a design-centric space where creatives could sell their works had been developing for years. “I wanted the feel to be a little bohemian European street fair with the colorful Asheville vibe,” he says. In 2020, COVID accelerated Nicholas’ plans, and he began working on the necessary infrastructure while the building that would house his curated marketplace underwent renovations. “I reached out to antiques dealers and artists I knew and relocated Splurge, the store I’d owned in the River Arts District for a decade,” he says. He then expanded the store, reopening its doors as Marquee in December of 2021.

Now, Marquee features a bar, Saint Brighid’s, with an extensive selection of beer, wine and mead. Asheville Dispensary will open a coffee, tea and elixir bar this summer, with food vendors joining the cast sometime in the not too distant future.

Marquee is located on 36 Foundy Street in Asheville’s River Arts District. Learn more at MarqueeAsheville.com.