Shop Talk: Pink Regalia

The vision for Pink Regalia came 11 years ago when Stephany Semones visited a boutique in Nashville carrying items specifically made for breast cancer survivors. “I instantly knew we needed this type of dedicated boutique in our area,” she says.

Semones, born and raised in Western North Carolina, has a background in theological studies with a master’s degree from Harvard Divinity School. “Pink Regalia is my mission,” says Semones. “I am given the chance to meet amazing women and help them in their journey in ways that others cannot. Our clients become family.”

Pink Regalia began with an exclusive focus on post-mastectomy/lumpectomy clients, but now also provides bras for all women, including nursing bras and hard-to-fit sizes, and sells easy-to-wear tops and bottoms, wigs, hats, turbans and skincare for radiation and chemo.

Pink Regalia has two locations: 485 Hendersonville Road in Asheville and 452 Hazelwood Avenue in Waynesville. Find out more at PinkRegalia.com.