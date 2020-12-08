Shop Talk: Provisions Mercantile

Heather Wright and her husband Matt, owners of Provisions Mercantile, are both natives of Asheville, born and raised. “Our roots run deep in and around the Asheville community,” says Heather. “For generations, my family has lived and worked in this area. It is home and it has influenced who I am today.”

Heather has happy memories of spending time on Haywood Road with her grandmother, who started a community store in her West Asheville home in the 1960s. Heather followed in her grandmother’s footsteps to open Provisions Mercantile. “While we carry products such as apparel, drinkware and local commodities, we want there to be a feeling, an experience when customers come in,” says Heather. “We consider the mercantile an extension of our family and to have the opportunity to open our doors in an area that has shaped who I am feels full-circle.”

Provisions Mercantile is located at 728 Haywood Road. For more information, visit ProvisionsMercantile.com, call 828.505.3900, or find @provisionsmerc on Facebook and @provisionsmercantile on Instagram.