Shop Talk: Rust & Found

Rust & Found owner Brandi Lytle was born and raised in Fairview, and studied business and accounting in college. She and her husband have been running an ever-growing construction business in Fairview since 2002. However, Brandi has always felt like an old soul, attracted to the history and stories behind antique items. “It wasn’t until adulthood that I started hunting for and collecting antiques,” she says.

Brandi understands that antiques were built to last and to be passed down from generation to generation. “Things nowadays have become so disposable,” she says. “The most rewarding aspect of owning an antiques store is the look on someone’s face when they purchase that item that reminds them of their parents or grandparents—or for someone to find something that was once lost but then found at my store!”

Rust & Found is located at 1484 Charlotte Highway in Fairview. Learn more at RustandFoundLLC.com.