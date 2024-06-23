Shop Talk: Tanglewood Village & Shops in Maggie Valley

In 2023, Karen Hoover stumbled upon a vintage motel in Maggie Valley, and the building’s 1960s exterior, along with its location and charm, inspired a vision. “I’ve flipped real estate since I was in my 20s,” Karen says. “When I pulled into the motel’s parking lot, I saw a beautiful open area where artists and vintage stores could sell their wares, and I had to make it happen.”

The refurbished motel is now home to several unique shops and artist studios, including A Forever Florist & Gifts, offering wedding and large event floral arrangements; Soap From A Goat’s handcrafted artisan bath and body care products; Buffalo Creek Trading Post vacation cabin rentals; Keeping up with the Jones Unique Treasures & Gifts; and The Rustic Charm Co., offering hand-crafted collectibles and rustic farmhouse furnishings.

Tanglewood Village & Shops is located at 1595 Soco Road, Maggie Valley. Learn more at TanglewoodVillageShops.com.