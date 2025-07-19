Shop Talk: UpMarket Gallery

Heather Davis, owner and founder of UpMarket Gallery, spent more than 30 years in investment management, ending that career as chief investment officer for a large portfolio. “When I retired, I moved to Asheville and began my career as an artist in earnest,” she says, “always with an eye towards promoting the business of art.”

She was searching for a studio space downtown when the opportunity arose to redevelop a 100-year-old building containing three properties on Market Street. “I jumped at it,” she says, “having always wanted to do an historic rehabilitation of a vintage property.”

Collectively known as UpMarket, the properties host retail, event and studio spaces as well as the gallery. Davis recommends a visit to appreciate the space. “It’s a beautiful place, filled with the loving touches of the local artists and craftspeople who brought it back to life and who now fill it with their work for sale, but it also has the most amazing vibe which is very hard to describe,” she says. “You have to feel it.”

UpMarket Gallery is located at 68-70 North Market Street, Asheville. Learn more at UpMarketGallery.com, or follow on Facebook and Instagram @upmarketgallery.