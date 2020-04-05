Shop Talk: Working Wheels

After living for a time in Guatemala, Working Wheels’ executive director Jamie Beasley moved to Asheville 18 years ago. He worked with Mountain BizWorks for ten years teaching Spanish, coaching and helping the Latino community obtain business loans. “I was there when a client’s white van went bust so he couldn’t make a payment on his painting business and his whole life unraveled,” says Beasley. Realizing every case worker had the same complaint (“When the car goes out, the whole case is derailed”), Beasley and a group of nonprofit workers discovered Wheels4Hope five years ago in Raleigh and franchised the nonprofit model here.

“In 2017, we were able to change our name to Working Wheels, and have the company stand on its own. We currently partner with 19 affiliate organizations to match affordable, dependable vehicles with families who need them. The requirements to purchase a car are to have a job, a referral through one of our affiliates and $603,” says Beasley. “Your donated car can change everything for a local family. We accept donations of any type of vehicle and are happy to come pick it up.”

Working Wheels is located at 76 Weaverville Road, Asheville. For more information, visit Facebook, WorkingWheelsWNC.org, or call 828.633.6888.