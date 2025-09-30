Shop Talks: Earth & Sky Dwellings

Caroline and Michael Parrish, owners of Earth & Sky Dwellings, each spent years in corporate America before taking what they call “the giant leap” into their Asheville hospitality venture, Earth & Sky Dwellings, 10 years ago. Caroline grew up in Waynesville, and Michael has called Asheville home since 1989.

To “test the waters,” they started with one treehouse, Sanctuary. “Things exploded,” Caroline says. “We realized that having 20 very different themed dwellings would give our guests a much better experience. We want each guest to feel pure magic when pulling up to Earth & Sky Dwellings.”

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains just 12 minutes from downtown Asheville, the property now offers luxury treehouses and unique spaces designed to inspire rest, adventure and reconnection. The Parrishes will also be hosting a series of ticketed, curated chef dinners in the coming months. “For anyone looking to enjoy fall colors with a little sprinkle of magic, this is the place to be,” says Michael.

