Shop Talks: Hodge Podge

Throughout her career in the health field, wherever she lived at the time, Teresa Beck always found a way to open a retail shop. Her ventures include a gift and accessories shop in Troy, AL; a booth in an antique mall in Montgomery, AL; a downtown shop in Selma, AL; and an antique mall with a tearoom in West Point, GA. When she and her husband moved to Waynesville, she and friends opened a shop in Frog Level. “The shops all had a similar vibe, but the common thread was unique, interesting and useful pieces that make a house a home,” says Beck.

Her latest business is Hodge Podge, located in Waynesville’s Hazelwood community. “I want it to be a safe place, a place that makes you smile and, hopefully, feel a need—whether it be for a new piece of old furniture or a gift for someone you love,” she says.

Beck is particular about her inventory. “When I’m shopping for the business, I look for one-of-a-kind, interesting and useful items that the customer might not see anywhere else,” she says. “I also look for those things that will bring back a memory of when you went to your favorite aunt’s house or visited your grandparents.”

Hodge Podge is located at 472 Hazelwood Avenue, Waynesville. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.