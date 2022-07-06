Shop Talks: Linden Boutique

Perhaps it is her professional background in business development and sales that gives Vanessa King, owner of Linden Consignment, her appreciation of the upscale second-hand market. “Not only is consignment a brilliant business model, it’s an environmentally sustainable model,” she says. It was the low carbon footprint of the resale industry that brought Vanessa to Asheville. “Asheville is very supportive of environmental missions, so I knew a consignment store would be a good fit.”

While in college, Vanessa completed a business plan for a consignment store and realized it was something she was very interested in. “I’ve also been shopping consignment for years in the various places where I’ve lived around the world—mainly Canada and Australia,” she says.

Vanessa and her staff finely curate clothing, accessories and jewelry to create a gallery-like experience. “We are intentional with what we consign,” she says, “so we can offer beautiful and unique pieces in pristine condition.”

Linden Boutique is located at 1800 Hendersonville Road, #4, in Asheville, beside Green Sage Café. Visit AshevilleConsignment.Boutique.