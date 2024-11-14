Southside Community Farm Commits to Program Expansion in Aftermath of Helene

By Bellamy Crawford

For years, Southside Community Farm (SCF)—an Asheville-based, Black-led nonprofit working to empower local food sovereignty through environmental education, racial justice and hands-on community initiatives—has served populations of all ages, including those living in three historically segregated Southside public housing developments. As SCF recovers from damages caused by Hurricane Helene, the farm staff and the neighborhood they serve have experienced strengthened community bonds and renewed commitment to its mission.

“We’ve been mitigating the landscape for ten years to combat flooding, so while we’ve experienced structural damage to our hoop house and lost the doors to our public pantry, other destruction has been minimal,” says SCF administrator Kate Wheeler.

Even before Helene, because there is no grocery store in the Southside community, SCF has been providing garden produce along with staples purchased from local BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) producers through its free grocery program, Feed AVL Veggie Box program and seasonal BIPOC Farmers Market.

Due to the hurricane’s widespread devastation, SCF is currently working overtime to support historically under-resourced neighboring communities alongside its regular work.

“We have been personally delivering produce, shelf-stable items and other necessities like propane, charcoal, bleach and wet wipes to Southside residents living in public housing who may have difficulty accessing public distribution centers due to work hours, child care, disability, lack of transportation or immobility,” says Wheeler. “During this process, we’ve been able to personally connect with residents to gain a better understanding of individual and community needs. While this is an emergency response right now, we plan to continue this new program expansion, impacting a larger number of households even after the hurricane relief efforts are no longer needed.”

In addition to ongoing increased food delivery, SCF is set to move forward with expanded educational programming under the direction of a new youth educator and community engagement manager, Lydia Koltai. “Lydia is a Black farmer and mother with years of experience and deep commitment to the work, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring her onto our staff,” says Wheeler.

This new phase of growth will enable SCF to continue to provide a vital agroecology curriculum, expand partnerships with local community centers and extend learning opportunities to more children in Asheville.

“Our youth education program is so important because it gets the kids to engage with food in a new way,” says farm manager Chloe Moore. “By the end of the program, they are all excited to eat fruits and veggies from the farm. Not only are we encouraging a lifetime of healthy eating but we’re also fostering a new generation of farmers, chefs, scientists and care workers who love the land and feel connected to their environment.”

Despite a decade of commitment to its community, SCF is at risk of being dismantled by Asheville’s Housing Authority in favor of erecting a playground on the land for the nearby Edington Center. “The youth at the Edington Center have many nearby recreational spaces, neighborhood parks and playgrounds,” says Moore. “SCF offers a unique natural playground—a dynamic learning space and living lab where children can deepen their knowledge of science, agriculture and food, and foster a deeper appreciation for the environment.”

To learn more about Southside Community Farm, to support its Hurricane Helene relief efforts and to find out how you can help protect the farm from being dismantled, visit SouthsideCommunityGarden.org.