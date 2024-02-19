Spotlight On: AMY Wellness Foundation

By Emma Castleberry

AMY (Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) Wellness Foundation (AMYWF) was established in 2019 in response to Mission Health System’s transition to HCA Healthcare. “The transition raised concerns for the region’s health and wellness because it went from a community-owned, not-for-profit health system to a for-profit health system,” says associate director Caitlin Trew-Johnson. The mission of AMYWF is to ensure the overall health and well-being of residents in these counties by collaborating with local nonprofits, facilitating connections among services and supporting community-enhancing programs.

The AMYWF board of directors takes a collaborative approach in discerning focus areas and health priorities for the community. “We make decisions on how to grant the funding and how to be sustainable,” says Starli Phillips McDowell, president of the board. “We have evolved and changed our grant program based on what we hear from the community and our nonprofit partners. What do they need? What are the gaps? We want to see our local nonprofits succeed. They are on the front lines serving our community.”

Since 2019, AMYWF has distributed more than $7 million in grants, providing awardees with support in areas like family resilience, collaboration and planning, capacity building, and increased impact. One of the 2023 grant partners was the Buladean Community Foundation (BCF), a community center located in the small, rural town of Buladean in Mitchell County. “We have a lot of seniors here, as well as children and people with disabilities,” says Katie Elkins, former board member for the BCF. “These vulnerable populations are especially helped by access to healthcare, fitness and social activities and healthier food choices like produce.”

BCF collaborated with The Center for Rural Health Innovation (CRHI) to apply for funding from AMYWF. “CRHI was already working with the BCF to open a clinic at the community center, which opened its doors in February of 2023 and was an immediate success,” says Elkins.

The grant from AMYWF created two new part-time positions at BCF—a fitness manager and a food access coordinator—and also expanded the hours for the health clinic coordinator. “This means access to the building for other things, too, like our game room which was provided by Big Rock Creek Baptist Church, and a quilting room,” says Elkins. “Since we have been able to have the building open thanks to the AMY Wellness Foundation’s support, it has been amazing seeing the people coming in to the community center to use the clinic, work out at the fitness center, use the food pantry, volunteer, quilt or just sit down for a cup of coffee at our Community Fireplace with their neighbors. There are cars in the parking lot every day and AMY Wellness Foundation is making all of this possible.”

The success at BCF is one story among many. In 2023, AMYWF celebrated the opening of the Ellis Lofts apartments, a workforce housing project in downtown Spruce Pine. AMYWF is also a crucial partner in the Mitchell County YMCA, which is officially under construction as of 2023.

“AMYWF was created for our community, by the community,” says executive director Luke G. Howe. “Every action we take is rooted in a community-focused and community-led approach. Our impactful endeavors wouldn’t be possible without the collaborative efforts of our grant partners, generous donors, dedicated board members and community leaders. Together, we create positive change and foster a stronger, healthier community.”

To donate and learn more, visit AMYWellnessFoundation.org.